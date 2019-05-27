25 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Straight-Talking Ramaphosa Promises Action On Corruption, Inspires Hope for a Unified SA

Photo: South African Government
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the inauguration.
analysis By Greg Nicolson

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday took the oath of office and committed to turning words into actions. Echoing the unifying spirit of Nelson Mandela, he pledged to address the country's challenges - including corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday acknowledged the country's vast problems, including poverty, corruption and unemployment and called on citizens to unite behind efforts to build on the gains achieved in the country's 25 years of democracy.

Ramaphosa was addressing around 30,000 people who filled Tshwane's Loftus Stadium to see him take the oath of office during the presidential inauguration, filled with displays from the South African National Defence Force.

"South Africans want action and not just words and promises. And there will be action," Ramaphosa committed.

"The challenges that we face are real. But they are not insurmountable. They can be solved. And we are going to solve them."

Ramaphosa's commitment comes as the ANC has often been criticised for failing to implement its own policies and while economic growth remains stagnant, unemployment high, and poverty rife, with little improvement during the president's 15 months in office.

"This is a defining moment for our young nation. Today is the choice of history. It is a time...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

