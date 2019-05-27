South Africa: The Week to Herald South Africa's Political Future Starts Now

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn into office by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on May 25, 2019.

analysis

With an announcement about the composition of President Cyril Ramaphosa's brand new Cabinet this week, it appears that the eggs involved in this political omelette have become well and truly scrambled.

Reports that David Mabuza has presented himself to the ANC's integrity commission, along with other members, suggests that there is still time, just, for him to be appointed again as deputy president. At the same time, the Public Protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, may now be giving the strong impression that she is acting in concert with others, and not in the spirit of her mandate, in a campaign to prevent Pravin Gordhan from going back to Cabinet.

Despite all of this, Ramaphosa himself is likely to have known in advance that there were moves to limit his Cabinet choices. The question now may well be about his resolve, and whether he presses ahead despite these obvious political manoeuvres.

With the days ticking down to Ramaphosa's announcement, it is clear that there is still much going on behind the scenes. A presidency statement late on Sunday afternoon indicated that cabinet announcement would be made later this week.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday morning that Mabuza had presented himself to...