South Africa: US Congratulates President Ramaphosa

press release

The United States has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration as President of the Republic of South Africa and the members of the sixth democratically-elected National Assembly.

"We look forward to continuing our work alongside South Africa to promote economic growth and two-way trade and investment, as well as to support South Africa's efforts to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)," a statement by the Embassy of the United States said.

President Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the sixth democratically elected President of the Republic on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

"We value our relationship with South Africa and will continue to invest in the partnership with the new government, as well as in our people-to-people engagement through our educational, cultural, and professional exchange programs," the Embassy of the United States said.

The inauguration was held under the theme 'Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa'.