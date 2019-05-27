South Africa: Mabuza Not Out of the Race - Bathabile Dlamini

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn into office by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on May 25, 2019.

Don't rule out ANC deputy president David Mabuza as president Cyril Ramaphosa's choice of second in command, said Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini.

Dlamini was speaking at Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. She said Mabuza might fill the role of the country's deputy president when he is cleared by the integrity commission.

Mabuza postponed his swearing-in in Parliament at the 11th hour on Wednesday following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute.

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

Speculation has been rife that Mabuza will be replaced by one of two female ministers, Naledi Pandor and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini however said she would welcome a female president should Mabuza decline the position, adding that the women's league had no candidate in mind for the position as this would divide the league.

Source: News24