South Africa: Update - Paratrooper Who Crash Landed At Loftus Released After Brief Examination

The paratrooper who made a crash landing into Loftus Versfeld stadium during the presidential inauguration on Saturday is doing well and has been released after being examined.

The paratrooper was one of four who parachuted into the stadium to hand over the preamble to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While coming in, the soldier crashed into a soft-shell mortar launcher on display just before the stage.

Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said he was examined at the stadium and not taken to 1 Military Hospital for check-up, as was initially reported.

"The member is okay and they only did observation while in the Stadium and [they] released him. They did not take him to 1 Mil as planned before," Mgobozi said later on Saturday.

Twitter users reacted to the landing, some questioning the significance of the parachutes for the occasion.

