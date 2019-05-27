24 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: NPA Investigative Directorate Out for Architects of Corruption

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. NPA Investigative Directorate head advocate Hermione Cronje.
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The NPA's new investigative directorate is a key pillar of Cyril Ramaphosa's anti-corruption campaign. On Friday, its leader outlined its priorities - tackling the most serious cases of graft.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi knew it would be difficult to turn around the NPA when she interviewed for the job. "The house is on fire," she said before she was appointed to the job.

Batohi started work at the NPA's head offices in Pretoria in February and after almost four months into the job, she told media on Friday that the state of the prosecuting authority was even worse than she anticipated.

"I found huge challenges and I can safely say that it was worse than I expected," she said, adding that while there had been a crisis at the leadership level there were many dedicated prosecutors committed to improving the NPA.

One of the most common criticisms of the NPA in recent years is its failure to prosecute well-known corruption cases, creating the perception that its leaders are more concerned about who is in the highest office of the executive rather than the rule of law.

Batohi, on Friday, introduced Advocate Hermione Cronje as leader of...

South Africa

Ramaphosa Faces Fraught Decision Over Immediate Fate of His Trusted Ally

It is highly likely that President Cyril Ramaphosa intends to appoint former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.