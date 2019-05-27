South Africa: NPA Investigative Directorate Out for Architects of Corruption

Photo: allafrica.com

Left: National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi. NPA Investigative Directorate head advocate Hermione Cronje.

analysis

The NPA's new investigative directorate is a key pillar of Cyril Ramaphosa's anti-corruption campaign. On Friday, its leader outlined its priorities - tackling the most serious cases of graft.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi knew it would be difficult to turn around the NPA when she interviewed for the job. "The house is on fire," she said before she was appointed to the job.

Batohi started work at the NPA's head offices in Pretoria in February and after almost four months into the job, she told media on Friday that the state of the prosecuting authority was even worse than she anticipated.

"I found huge challenges and I can safely say that it was worse than I expected," she said, adding that while there had been a crisis at the leadership level there were many dedicated prosecutors committed to improving the NPA.

One of the most common criticisms of the NPA in recent years is its failure to prosecute well-known corruption cases, creating the perception that its leaders are more concerned about who is in the highest office of the executive rather than the rule of law.

Batohi, on Friday, introduced Advocate Hermione Cronje as leader of...