South Africa: Fiddling While South Africa Burns - What Is Busisiwe Mkhwebane Up To?

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn into office by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on May 25, 2019.

analysis

This is a formal invitation to the Public Protector to pick up at least one of the many cases that have been presented to the Zondo Commission, or others that we helpfully listed. Particularly those where ordinary South Africans have been short-changed and abused by those elected to serve and those employed to carry out the laws of the country as part of their duties. After all, she is South Africa's PUBLIC protector, right?

In 2011, the Supreme Court of Appeal established a crucial legal principle in a matter relating to the theft of about R11-million in public funds by PetroSA, via the late Sandi Majali's Imvume Management, which went straight into the ANC's 2004 election coffers (remember that one?). The principle is that the Public Protector is not restricted to investigating only what is placed before him or her, but to investigate "any information that comes to his or her knowledge, however that may occur."

For example, the Zondo Commission, established on the recommendation of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, has for several gruelling months heard evidence of alleged industrial-scale corruption implicating former president Jacob Zuma as well as several of his Cabinet ministers and many other public officials....