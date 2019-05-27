Kenya: King Kaka to Feature Selena Gomez in His Upcoming Movie

Photo: King Kaka/Instagram

King Kaka with Selena Gomez at Cannes Film Festival.

American singer, actress and producer Selena Marie Gomez will feature in the latest movie by Kenyan rapper King Kaka.

King Kaka met Selena about a week ago at the Cannes Film Festival becoming the first Kenyan artiste to grace the festival in its 72 years of existence.

The rapper got a chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the global entertainment industry.

He immediately shared a photo of himself and Selena on social media during the event.

"Ohh that's me and Selena Gomez. Dedicating this post to all Kenyan girls. Believe you are strong, believe you are capable and believe anything is possible. Inspiration from Selena Gomez for each one of you," King Kaka captioned the photo.

MOVIE TIME

On Thursday King Kaka took to social media to share what he is working on with Selena Gomez and Michael Bonnamy.

"Son of the Land finds himself in France. Its movies Time grab your pop corns," he wrote.

The rapper has had an incredible year in which he collaborated with the legendary Tracy Morgan in a single off the album Eastlando Royalty.

During his tour of the USA, he appeared at Hot 97, a pop radio station, making him the first Kenyan on the station.

He also did collabo with Jamaican star Romain Virgo. In April he worked with American Rapper Cassidy in Far Away.