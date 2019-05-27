Nigeria: 36 Killed, 27 Kidnapped in Various Attacks Across the Country Last Week

The insecurity across the country continued last week with dozens of people killed and kidnapped in different states.

While the nation is yet to resolve the Boko Haram insurgency and banditry in the northern part of the country, kidnapping for ransom is becoming a norm across all states. Kidnapping has been commercialised by its practitioners with citizens and foreigners being abducted almost everyday.

About 36 people were killed by bandits, terrorists and kidnappers while at least 27 people were kidnapped in different states including Edo, Kaduna and Osun.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES reviews major attacks across Nigeria last week. Only confirmed attacks reported in the media are included.

Sunday

Last Sunday, gunmen operating near Okada junction along the Benin-Lagos highway killed Kelvin Izevbekhai, a lecturer at the Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State.

The state's police commissioner, Mohammed DanMallam confirmed that the victim was killed when he attempted to escape from the bush his kidnappers took him to, alongside other passengers travelling in the same bus with the lecturer.

While the police succeeded in rescuing four other passengers from the bush, none of the kidnappers was caught.

On same day, a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), and 14 others were confirmed abducted in a remote village called Anguwan Kuli, along the border of Sabua Local Government Area in Kaduna.

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the worshippers were accosted by the armed men on their way from a church service.

The abductors of the victims are demanding N30 million ransom.

In Ekiti, three individuals, Kehinde Olowoafara, Taiwo Olowoafara and Ayo Oladele were kidnapped.

While Mr Oladele has been freed after paying N5 million ransom, the twins are yet to regain freedom as their abductors keep demanding N6 million each for the duo to be released.

Also, the Boko Haram drove into Gubio Local Government Area, attacked a camp housing the Nigerian Army 5 Brigade and the 159 Task Force Battalion, Borno State, leaving at least one soldier killed and three others injured.

Boko Haram used to illustrate the story.

Six soldiers were still missing as of Tuesday night when the report was made public.

Monday

Two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), identified as Bayegunmi and Abioye, were kidnapped in Iwaraja, Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State.

The FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed their kidnap.

They were freed after their families reportedly paid N1.8 million to the kidnappers on Wednesday.

Hours after the kidnap of the FRSC officials, two villagers were abducted in a nearby village in the same state.

The head of hunters in Ibokun, Amusa Dunsin, and a woman, Tayo George, were kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

They were released two days after the five communities paid N1.5 million to their kidnappers as ransom.

Tuesday

Bandits killed 34 people in an attack on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari local government areas of Katsina State.

According to residents, 11 persons were killed in an attack on Sabon Layin Galadima community of Faskari local government, while five persons were killed at Mara Zamfarawa village in Dan Musa LGA with many animals rustled.

Also, the bandits reportedly attacked farmers on their farmlands in the afternoon in Yar Gamji village of Batsari LGA, killing 18 people with 10 others missing.

Residents angered by the killings, embarked on a protest to the state capital with some of them setting tyres on fire.

Thursday

Salisu Muazu, a popular northern filmmaker was kidnapped on Thursday evening on Kaduna-Jos express way.

Sani Muazu, the victim's elder brother, said they were traveling together with two other persons at the time of the incident.

He said the kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom to free the victim.

"We were returning from a conference in Kaduna when we were stopped and robbed by some armed men around Jengre village"

"They robbed us and I was able to escape, yet they went away with my younger brother Salisu and two other guys we gave a ride.

"They got in touch this morning (friday) seeking a N10m ransom to process their release."

Government's Efforts

The federal government, which is in charge of security agencies, has put in place various security measures to check the crime rate.

The police launched 'Operation Puff Adder' to check the rampant cases of kidnapping across the country.

Many kidnappers have been arrested and some victims freed during the operation.

Apart from police officers, the government has also deployed soldiers and air force officials and aircraft to tackle banditry in the North-west states.

Nigerian security forces, in collaboration with those of neighbouring countries, are also battling to defeat the Book Haram in the North-east.

Despite the efforts, however, many Nigerians continue to fall victims to the armed criminals.