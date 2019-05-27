27 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: No Getting Left Behind This Time - Pinky Girl Finally Got Her Visa and Twitter Is Rejoicing

Johannesburg — After being left behind by Bonang on her last trip to Europe, Pinky Girl (real name Tebogo Mekgwe) has finally sorted out her visa and Twitter couldn't be happier.

If you don't recall, during season two of Being Bonang, Bonang had planned a trip to Europe and Pinky Girl was supposed to join her.

But procrastination got the better of B's cousin as she put off her application for the last minute and ultimately was not able to tag along.

Well, this time around, she was not taking any chances. On Thursday Pinky shared a post on Twitter, letting fans know that she was getting her visa. Seeing the tweet, Bonang responded with: "Finally!"

With her visa approved, it seems Pinky will now be jetting off to Prague with Bonang where they will attend the Global Social Awards.

Bonang has been nominated for a Global Social Award in the Inspiration and Influence category.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

