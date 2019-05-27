Ugandan Court Slaps Kenyan Fishermen U.S.$2,400 Fine

Kenyan fishermen, who were arrested by Ugandan officers on accusations of overfishing in Lake Victoria earlier this week, have been set free.

The 24 fishermen were released on Thursday evening.

They were charged in a Ugandan court early Thursday and were fined Ksh30,000 ($30) per boat. A total of eight boats were seized by Ugandan officials, making the total fine $2,400.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit Network chairperson Edward Oremo on Friday morning confirmed that the owners of seven boats had paid their fines.

He said his team is intervening to ensure the owners of the eighth boat raise the fine so the boat can also be released.

The fishermen are from Suba North and Suba South in Homa Bay County, Kenya.

Also Read

Cleanup of Nairobi rivers uncovers grisly find of 14 bodies

Kenyan court declines to scrap anti-gay sex law

South Sudan lifts ban on night clubs

The fishermen were arrested by security personnel from Uganda who were patrolling the lake, Homa Bay County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said.

The officers from Hama Island in Uganda also confiscated fishing gear, including nets and eight boats, belonging to the fishermen.