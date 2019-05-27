Zambia President Lungu Pardons 2,000 Prisoners

Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Friday pardoned 2,182 prisoners ahead of Africa Freedom Day.

President Lungu invoked the power of mercy to pardon and commute death sentences.

Those pardoned include 2,032 ordinary inmates, 29 female convicts with children either born in prison or are under the age of four-- and 31 aged inmates.

The head of state also commuted 14 death sentences to life and two death sentences to 25 years.

Also pardoned include 25 foreign nationals.

Zambia Saturday joins the rest of the African continent to commemorate the African Freedom day--an annual event to symbolise the determination of the people of Africa to free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation.