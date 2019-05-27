Kenya: Man Strangles Wife Then Jumps to His Death Into Pit Latrine

Two bodies of a man and his wife were on Saturday night found in Kegoye village in Vihiga County, in a suspected case of murder and suicide.

There is suspicion that David Kinambendi, 40, strangled his wife Ruth Mwenesi, 35, before taking his own life by jumping into a pit latrine.

Ruth's body was found in a pool of blood in their house, while her husband's body was found in a newly constructed pit latrine in the neighborhood.

LOCKED BODY

Confirming the incident, area Chief Henry Chunguli said the man locked his wife's body in their bedroom after committing the act.

Chunguli revealed that police, who arrived at the scene of crime, broke into the house where they retrieved the woman's body which had marks on the neck.

DISAPPEARANCE

Relatives had reported to the area chief of the disappearance of the man and his wife on Thursday after it emerged that the man did not return from work.

"I was alerted of missing persons on May 23. Kinambendi's father had told me that his son and the wife had not returned home after their day's work. We suspect he killed his wife and then threw himself into the toilet," said Chunguli.

Ruth Mwenesi's death brings to 57 the number of women who have been murdered since January 2019, according to data by Counting Dead Women - Kenya