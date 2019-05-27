Kenya: Former Assistant Minister Oduya Dies Aged 83

Photo: File photo/Nation Media Group

Former Member of Parliament for Amagoro constituency, Fredrick Oduya Oprong, has died aged 83, family members have confirmed.

Oprong died on Sunday morning at Kenyatta National Hospital after battling a short illness.

In 1994, the former Assistant Minister for Economic Planning and National Development survived an assassination attempt which left him with a bullet lodged in his head for 25 years after doctors deemed it dangerous to remove.

Busia County Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, while passing his message of condolences to the family of the deceased, described Oprong as a great patriot with an impeccable record of service to the nation and his community.

OUTSTANDING SERVANT

"He was an outstanding servant whose love for country and his community was unquestionable. His passion to serve and penchant for excellence was unprecedented. The death of this noble soul has left an indelible mark in our hearts; and he will forever be remembered for the tenacity and energy he exhibited during his service to the country and community," Ojaamong said.

The governor further noted that Mr Oprong was instrumental in getting Kenya's first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta to visit the region.

"Mzee Oduya was among the first leaders from the region to meet Mzee Jomo Kenyatta upon his release from detention in 1961. This culminated in (Mzee) Kenyatta holding the first rally in Western Kenya at Malaba border," he said.