Tanzania: Yanga Snatch Four Players, Start Training

CENTRAL defender from Guinean champs Horoya Mohamed Ali Camara is one of the four new players Young Africans intend to sign for the new league season.

Sources in the club revealed yesterday also naming a Nigerian striker Victor Patrick Akpan who was serving JKU of Zanzibar among the intended recruits.

Sources said Camara was serving Young Boys of Ghana on loan. Others involved in the Yanga reinforcement campaign are Nigerian Shehu Magaji Bulama and Ivorian midfielder Alex Komenan.

Reports further disclosed that all four are in Dar es Salaam training with other players as process to sign contracts with them are underway.

The team's Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera was recently quoted as saying he planned to recruit six foreign players for the coming league season.

Yanga have already sold two key players as the league was heading for climax. Their top striker Heritier Makambo has joined Horoya of Guinea while their high-skilled Ibrahim Ajib is finalising move to join TP Mazembe.

The Congolese striker and his coach Zahera had a brilliant season at Jangwani Street club. In November last year Makambo won the Player of the Month award, his coach Zahera won the coach of the month.

Makambo won the award after beating two finalists to the award following an impressive run at his club.

The striker was declared winner after he saw off challenge from Said Dilunga of Ruvu Shooting and Yanga defender Abdallah Shaibu 'Ninja', who were nominated by the Award Committee of the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).