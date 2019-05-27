Tanzania: Make Zanzibar Cleaner to Qualify for City Status - Shein

AS Zanzibar town gears up to become a modern city, President Ali Mohamed Shein has joined calls to encourage municipalities to keep up with improving and maintaining the town before it is renamed 'Zanzibar City' next July.

"With growing population in the town, managing waste remains a big challenge. Municipalities should have workable strategies to keep the town clean," Dr Shein said here in a meeting with leaders and executives from the Ministry of State (President's Office) - Regional Administration, Local Government, and a special department to evaluate the ministerial strategy in the past six months.

He said ongoing plans to upgrade the town to a city is good, but it should be backed by admirable improvement in keeping it clean, saying its upgrade will definitely attract more tourists and international conferences.

Dr Shein said that the Zanzibar Urban Services Project (ZUSP), which originally became effective in mid- 2011 and ends mid this year (2019), has helped improve the Stone Town and its suburbs.

The USD 93million project, a loan from the World Bank, was designed to deliver the provision of basic infrastructure services (e.g. drainage, solid waste management, street lighting, sea wall construction), institutional strengthening and cultural heritage preservation, implemented in Urban Municipality Council (UMC) area and the three town councils of Pemba (Mkoani, Chake Chake and Wete).