Nigeria: Buhari Signs 2019 Budget Today

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will today sign the N8.916 trillion 2019 budget passed by the National Assembly on April 30, 2019.

THISDAY learnt last night that the budget would be signed at 11 a.m. this morning in the State House.

The budget, presented by Buhari on December 19, 2018, is N86 billion higher than N8.83 trillion proposed by the executive.

The budget consists of N4.65 trillion recurrent expenditure, N2.94 trillion capital expenditure, statutory transfer of N502.58 billion, N2.25 trillion for debt servicing.

The budget also consists of N10 billion added to the service-wide votes to support victims of crises in Zamfara State.

In his remarks after passing the budget, Senate President Bukola Saraki praised the committee and fellow senators for their contributions to the passage of the bill and tasked executive to ensure its full implementation.

He said: "I want to thank our colleagues, particularly for their understanding and for us to be able to meet today's deadline in passing the bill and (I) thank the Committee on Appropriation too."

"I hope that with this budget passed, the Executive will also ensure the full implementation of the budget for the benefit of Nigerians as a whole."