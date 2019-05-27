Zimbabwe: Govt, Zanu-PF Warn MDC-A

Government says it will not hesitate to take all lawful measures, both pre-emptive and remedial, to ensure peace, law and order prevail countrywide.

The sentiments come after MDC-Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has continuously threatened to unleash violence in the next few days.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said those who choose to engage in any acts of violence will have themselves to blame when the full wrath of the law visits them.

"Against the background of opposition-led bloody demonstrations on 1st August last year and again between 14th and 16th January this year, Government has noted and treats with seriousness, threats by MDC-Alliance and its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa that: 'As soon as MDC-Alliance congress ends, it will be war'.

"This intemperate and inciteful language, clearly conveying an intention to breach national peace through public violence, disorder, looting and destruction of property, deserves unqualified condemnation by all peace loving Zimbabweans, and unequivocal censure by genuine democrats and friends of Zimbabwe."

He added: "Such reckless threats made against any constitutional order in any part of the world require and invite a vigorous response from any responsible Government."

Ambassador Mathema said governments the world over were there to protect peace, and to ensure citizens claim and exercise their rights, while at the same time discharging and fulfilling their obligations fully, regardless of individual status, motivation, cause or party affiliation.

"The Government of Zimbabwe is constitutionally mandated to guarantee the same in our country. It is determined to and indeed will do no less.

"It was never the intention of the legislature to pass laws which themselves become a basis of, or a licence for, unleashing lawlessness and chaos in the land. Or even a thin pretext for overturning or reversing the general will of the Zimbabwean people as expressed through the ballot, by resorting to violent acts of civil unrest and disobedience," he said.

He said during the bitter and bloody events of August 1 last year and January this year, many lives were lost while businesses suffered huge losses, adding that the events will not be repeated, in the name of exercising constitutional rights.

"No set of rights in our Constitution come before or above the twin sacred rights to life and to personal security which we hold foremost. Those who choose to act against these, or any other, will only have themselves to blame when the full wrath of the law visits them without any iota of mercy," said Ambassador Mathema.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF has warned the MDC-Alliance leader that the full wrath of the law will descend on him if he presses ahead with his plans to unseat a constitutionally elected Government led by President Mnangagwa.

ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo scoffed at Chamisa's threats and warned him against such actions.

"Chamisa as a lawyer should know the constitution better. I advise him to go through the constitution of Zimbabwe and understand the implications of trying to usurp power through unconstitutional means. He must go through it.

"If Chamisa wants to operate outside the dictates of the constitution, then he needs to be advised about the consequences. Any attempt to unseat a constitutionally elected President is treasonous," said Ambassador Khaya Moyo. He added that any attempt to cause anarchy in a peaceful environment will be dealt with by the law enforcements agents.

"As ZANU-PF we believe the arm of the law will take its course. The law enforcements agents will take appropriate action against any form of violence.

"He must be aware that any attempt to unseat an elected President will invite serious consequences," he said.