South Africa: Prison Warden Arrested After Allegedly Taking Money and Drugs in Sting Operation

A Western Cape prison warden has been arrested after allegedly taking money and drugs from a police agent in a sting operation following suspicions that he was involved in corrupt activities.

"On Saturday at approximately 13:05 an intelligence undercover operation was conducted by members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (Visible and Detective Component). Information was received with regard to a possible corrupt official attached to Worcester Correctional Service," police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said on Sunday.

"The operation was conducted at a fast food outlet in Worcester. R3000 in cash as well as 295 grams of tik were taken by the suspect from the SAPS agent, which led to his arrest."

Van Wyk said the 29-year-old male suspect "was arrested inside a fast food outlet and in his possession he had a black backpack".

"The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice," Van Wyk said.

