South Africa: Two People Shot and Killed After Their Bakkie Runs Out of Diesel in Benoni

Two youngsters were shot and killed on Sunday after their car ran out of diesel.

Their bakkie was parked off Putfontein Road in Benoni when unknown assailants pounced on them.

According to ER24's Ross Campbell paramedics were on scene at 12:30 and found a female in her 20s inside the bakkie with a single gunshot wound.

A 19-year-old male was found outside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Both showed no signs of life and were declared dead," Campbell said.

Campbell said two people, believed to be workers who were travelling with them, fled the scene but returned when Emergency Services arrive.

"They [the workers] alleged that a group of men had approached them after they had stopped on the side of Putfontein Road - where the bridge crosses over the N12," he said.

Campbell added that the South African Police Services were investigating the incident.

Source: News24