Kenya: Tusker Hit AFC Leopards, Vihiga Relegated

After two season in top flight, Vihiga United on Sunday bowed out of the SportPesa Premier League after losing 2-1 to Western Stima in Mumias in a match they needed.

They joined Mount Kenya United, who were relegated last week.

Posta Rangers, Zoo Kericho and Chemelil Sugar are locked in a frantic last minute fight to avoid finishing in the third last position that will force them into a play-off with the third placed finisher in the National Super League for a place in top flight football next season.

Bandari drew with Sofapaka in Mombasa to secure the runners up position. In other matches, AFC Leopards lost 2-0 to Tusker in Machakos, while KCB and Ulinzi Stars played to a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

Domestic Cup holders Kariobangi Sharks collected their first win in three matches with a 3-0 romp over relegated Mount Kenya United.

The result in Mombasa means that Bandari for the second year running secured the second position in the league.

Related Stories

The Coast-based side finish their season against Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday. Bandari and Sofapaka slugged it out on a slippery Mbaraki Sports Club field due to heavy rain. Both teams did their fair share of attacking but it was a story of missed chances, especially in the last 45 minutes.

"I'm so impressed by the performance of my players for having so far secure an extra point more than what they got in last year's league and still have a match to play," Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala, who led his players in a lap of honour as their appreciative supporters sang songs of praise.

The Bandari tactician said he would rest most of the players and give a chances for those who did not play regularly in their last fixture against Nzoia Sugar.

Bo doubt the rested players will concentrate on their upcoming SportPesa Shield final match against Kariobangi Sharks.

Sofapaka played most of the second half a man short after goalie Justine Ndikumana was sent off for rough play.

Sunday Results

AFC Leopards 0-2 Tusker

Bandari 0-0 Sofapaka

KCB 2-2 Ulinzi Stars

Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 Mount Kenya

Vihiga United 1-2 Western Stima FC

Zoo FC 3-2 Kakamega Homeboyz