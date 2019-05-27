Nigeria: Former Police Affairs Minister Lame Dies At 66

A former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, died yesterday in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 66.

Lame, who was appointed as minister by former late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in 2008, was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum.

He was as a Senior Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999.

Lame, who had also served as the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, as well as Information, held the traditional title of Santuraki in Bauchi Emirate.

In 2018, he was a governorship aspirant in Bauchi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was survived by one wife and five children.

Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdulllahi Abubakar condoled with the family and people of the state over the death.

The governor attended the funeral prayer of the deceased in Abuja.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Abubakar El-Sadique prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

"I was in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, and had had opportunity of working with him. We miss Dr Lame and will remember him for expressing his views on matters of nation building. May Allah forgive his shortcomings," Gov Abubakar said.

The ACF in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, described the late former minister as a fine gentleman, an astute administrator and educationist and a dogged politician who served Nigeria in various capacities as a Commissioner of Education in Bauchi.

"The late Santuraki was a man of great intellect, amiable character and committed member of ACF who stood for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

"The late Dr. Lame would be remembered for his political doggedness, commitment to national unity and selfless service to his father land. The North and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its fineness politician, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life. He needs no thumb stone to remind us of his legacies especially as an advocate of child education, yet the best remembrance is for those he has left behind to live up what he stood for."