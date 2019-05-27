Nigeria: Ghanaian Priest Queries Black Stars' Reliance On T. B. Joshua for Success

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest, Nana Kweku Bonsam has questioned the suggestion for Ghana to consult Nigerian prophet, T.B. Joshua to help the country win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Egypt when there were more powerful prophets in Ghana like Prophet Owusu Bempah, 'who can easily do the job.'

Footballghana.com reports that Bonsam believes T.B Joshua has absolutely no power to help Ghana win the trophy, which has eluded the country for 37 years.

Ghana last won the continent's flagship competition since 1982 in Libya. Since then they have been to three finals and this year they are in a group alongside holders Cameroun, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

But Richard Kingson, who has publicly stated that Prophet T.B Joshua is his spiritual father, believes the man of God holds the key to Ghana's victory.

"I believe. If we allow ourselves and contact him and ask him, Daddy, please we want you to back us with your prayers he'll do it," Kingson said on Joy Sports' Arena.

"If the team or nation sends me, I will go. My father in the lord does not take money from anybody. Everything is free from his heart because he always says that: "I'm not the healer-I am not Jesus Christ, I am not God, I am not Jesus Christ."

But Kwaku Bonsam in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Kasapa News says it will be a waste of state funds to travel to seek help from T.B Joshua, as nothing good will come out of such move.

"We'll not go for any help from T.B. Joshua today nor tomorrow when Ayittey Power went to him for spiritual help to enable him to beat Bukom Banku in that boxing bout, what happened, was Ayittey Powers not beaten mercilessly? He doesn't have any power if he has any he should help his own country Nigeria to win the trophy.

"We have very powerful prophets in Ghana like Prophet Owusu Bempah who's doing wonders. He publicly stated that then-candidate Akufo Addo will win the 2016 elections and was ready to have his church burnt if Akufo Addo lost. Akufo Addo won with an unprecedented margin in Ghana's electoral history. If we have such a man why should we go to Nigeria to see T.B Joshua," Kwaku Bonsam queried.