South Africa: Con Artists Arrested for Theft After Allegedly Preying On Female Students

Sunnyside police have arrested two Atteridgeville men who they believe conned female students by saying they were prophets who could rid them of bad luck and curses.

The two would allegedly approach young female students and told them that they were prophets.

They would convince victims to hand over their property such as handbags, cellphones and laptops, and then told the women to buy certain items from the local supermarkets to be used in rituals to cast away bad luck and curses.

Once the women had returned from the store they would discover that the "prophets" had driven away in a white Toyota Tazz.

"The suspects were arrested in Sunnyside on Friday after they were spotted by an alleged victim who notified the police", Captain Daniel Mavimbela said in a statement.

Besides charges of theft, the suspects, aged 29 and 33, are also facing charges of being in possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle since that was reportedly stolen in Letlhabile in Brits during December 2018.

They are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon, Mavimbela said.

Source: News24