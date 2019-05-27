Malawi: MCP, MEC Lawyers Battle It Out in Court - Case Held in Camera

MCP, MEC lawyers

Lawyers for both Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Malawi Electoral Commission are battling it out at the High Court in Lilongwe as the pollster wants the court to vacate an injunction by the former main opposition which restricts MEC from announcing results of the presidential poll.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale (back to camera) confers with former Minister of Justice Samuel Tembenu & DPP deputy director of legal affairs Oscar Taulo at the High Court

The injunction vacation case started in the morning before Judge Charles Mkandawire and has been adjourned to this afternoon.

There is tight security at the court premises as both MCP and ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters have thronged the court premises.

The case is being held in camera.

The MCP wants the court to rule that there should be a recount in some areas of the country where rigging and manipulation of results are said to have occurred as there were many votes than the number of registered voters especially in southern region.