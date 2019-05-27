Malawi: Protesters March Against Poll Results

Scores of protesters are marching against the outcome of a parliamentary election results in Chikwawa central.

Protests on elections

Supporters of a losing candidate George Chuma said the winning candidate Salim Bagus manipulated the poll results.

One of the protesters Joseph Manja said Bagus connived with polling centre officials to manipulate the results.

"Since we started counting the votes, we observed that there were some anomalies. There were daring irregulaties," said Manja.

Bagus polled 17763 against Chuma's 8, 588.

Manja said same irregularities were recorded in Chikhwawa east.

In Chitipa, a losing candidate in Chitipa north has written the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) telling the pollster to conduct a re-run.

The losing candidate Isaac Mwepa says the winning candidate Nick Masebo of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manipulated the poll results in his favour.

He also accused Masebo of voting beyond the campaign window, saying he was giving out K1, 000 each to voters among others.