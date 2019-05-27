26 May 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MEC Says Unaware of Presidential Swearing in Ceremony Preparations

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Blackson Mkupatira/Mana
Prisoners voting in Mulanje.
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it was not aware that one political party was preparing for a swearing in ceremony for its presidential candidate.

Red carpet already rolled at Civic Offices set for swearing in

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the pollster is spending time at the main tally centre in Blantyre and would not know what was going on outside the Comesa hall.

"We are not aware that there are preparations for the swearing ceremony," said Ansah.

This comes amid heightened speculation that the Democratic Progressive Party was preparing to swear in President Peter Mutharika for the second term.

There were pictures in social media which showed the heavy presence of police at the civic centre offices in Blantyre where President Mutharika was supposed to be sworn.

The presidential poll result is being challenged by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in court.

More on This

Blantyre Civic Centre Ready for Malawi President Swearing in Ceremony

Blantyre Civic Centre offices are ready for the swearing in ceremony of President Peter Mutharika should the State… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.