Botswana: Ministry Launches Anti-Corruption Campaign

Gaborone — Minister of Immigration, Nationality and Gender Affairs Mr Ngaka Ngaka says Botswana should strive to move to a corruption intolerant nation.

He said this during the launch of his ministry's anti-corruption policy statement in Gaborone recently.

The minister said by launching the anti-corruption policy, his ministry was committing itself to zero corruption across its many departments, considering its strategic position in the issuance and dissemination of key national documents.

Therefore, he said the anti-corruption policy would be used to facilitate and prevent all manner of corruption and help deal with issues relating to corruption.

Mr Ngaka further said the ministry remained resolute, resilient and unwavering in its efforts to uproot all corrupt practices, wherever they may be found to ensure that the ministry was ethical and adheres to best practices.

He said corruption not only damaged the image of the country, but also led to impairment of an efficient and transparent public service, including good governance, which affected the economic and social development of citizens.

He said Botswana was ranked 34th on the 2018 corruption index, which showed that the country still had some degree of integrity.

He acknowledged that human capital remained central to fighting corruption and implored public servants within the ministry to exercise the highest degree of ethical practices to ensure that resources were enjoyed by all.

Minister Ngaka pleaded with all stakeholders and strategic partners and customers to join forces to curb the scourge of corruption as success depended on the collaborative efforts of all.

He said the ministry was on its way to achieving a zero tolerant corruption workplace as they had already began training the required leadership, including a significant investment in resources, to fight corruption.

The anti-corruption policy campaign is in response to a call by President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi for ministries, departments and all Batswana to commit towards the fight against corruption in efforts to achieving the national Vision 2036 as well as the global development agenda.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender affairs, Ms Kebonye Moepeng said they had trained 241 officers for committees in all departments to design, monitor and implement corruption plans and initiatives.

Ms Moepeng said the committees would be responsible for ensuring adherence to institutional instruments of best practices as well as for performing risk assessments and instilling ethical work practices to prevent corruption in the workplace.

Deputy director general of DCEC, Ms Erica Ndlovu applauded the ministry for developing the policy statement as a vehicle towards the fights against corruption.

She pleaded with the employees within the ministry, including the committees to realise that they were privy to the pronouncements made by the minister and the policy statement.

Ms Ndlovu said DCEC advocated for the implementation and facilitation of anti-corruption initiatives and it therefore pledged its full support and collaboration with the ministry to fight corruption.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>