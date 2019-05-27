Nigeria: Churches Rank Low in New Tech, Social Media Usage - Report

Church members who participated in a new survey research have rated Nigerian churches low in their usage of new technology and social media.

This is one of the several findings of a survey report, tagged: "The Alder Church Report 2019" which was conducted by the Alder Consulting and presented to journalists at a briefing in Lagos.

The Alder Consulting, Head of Research, Akin Afere also said it was discovered that there are growing numbers of millennials who are consuming christian digital contents in the Northwest geopolitical zone.

The survey was said to have been conducted among 4, 634 respondents with 3,634 opinions collated through online sources while 1000 others were collated through offline sources.

The breakdown of respondents' demographic features showed that 68 percent were below 35 years of age, with 53 percent being men and 47 percent being women. In addition, 64 percent of the respondents said they are employed while 32 percent said they are unemployed. Both the married and single respondents are 50 percent each.