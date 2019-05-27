Rwanda: Div2 League - Gasogi Eye Aspor Win to Tighten Grip On Top Spot

Sunday

Group A

Aspor vs Gasogi

Gasabo vs Sorwathe

UR vs La Jeunesse

Esperance vs SEC

Group B

Unity vs Etoile de L'est

Hope vs Interforce

Miroplast vs Intare

GASOGI United are keen on victory against Aspor when the two sides meet on Sunday as they seek to tighten their grip at the top of Group A table in the second division football league.

The game starts 3:30pm, at Kicukiro Stadium.

Marcel Lomami's youthful side will be looking to bounce back to their winning ways after being held by lowly Rugende last weekend.

Ahead of Sunday's match-day 21 fixtures, Gasogi and Vision FC are joint leaders of the group with 49 points, a whopping 16 points ahead of third-placed Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle and Sorwathe who complete top four - both level at 33.

Regardless of how the two sides, Gasogi and Vision, perform in their last two games, they have booked their tickets in the playoffs where eight teams - four from Group A and four of Group B - will be tussling it out for two spots to the 2019/2020 Azam Rwanda Premier League.

Speaking to Sunday Sport yesterday, Gasogi head coach Lomami said: "We want to win our remaining (two) fixtures and advance to the playoffs as group leaders, which would hand us a relatively easier path in the knock-outs."

"Our ultimate target is to earn promotion to topflight league next season."

