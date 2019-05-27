26 May 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Umurenge Kagame Cup - Gihango Sector Book Ticket to Semis

By Damas Sikubwabo

Gihango Sector, of Rutsiro District, have reached the last four in Umurenge Kagame Cup football tournament after edging out Mamba in quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Hopefuls Gihango were held to a 1-all draw at Mukebera grounds on Friday, but they had won the first-leg 2-1.

Other teams that made it to the semi-finals, in men's category, include Masaka of Kicukiro District, Nyarugenge Sector, of Nyarugenge District, and Matimba from Nyagatare District.

In women's competition, defending champions Kivumu Sector (Rutsiro District) progressed to the last four alongside Gihombo Sector (Nyamasheke District), Nyamabuye Sector (Muhanga District), and Nyakabanda Sector, of Nyarugenge District.

First-leg fixtures of the semi-finals are scheduled for May 29, a day before the decisive ties.

