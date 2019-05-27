Rwanda: Cycling - Five Nations to Grace La Francophonie Youth Race

Five countries have confirmed their participation at the upcoming Francophonie Youth Cycling Race, scheduled for June 2 in Kigali.

The five countries, all African, include Burundi, Burkina Faso, Niger, Côte d'Ivoire and the hosts Rwanda.

The one-day event is under the patronage of Union Francophone de Cyclisme (UFC), which is chaired by Aimable Bayingana, president of the local cycling governing body - Ferwacy..

According to Emmanuel Murenzi, the Ferwacy Permanent Secretary, "The race is another good opportunity for our young riders to show their talent and earn exposure."

"It is going to be a fantastic race."

Boys will compete to a total distance of 87.5km, while the girls will be riding 60km. Murenzi has said that the competition will be a circuit (laps) race around Kimihurura area.

Some of the riders who are expected to represent the country include Renus Uhiriwe Byiza and Jean Eric Habimana in boys' category, while Diane Ingabire and Valentine Nzayisenga will lead the ladies' line-up.

Team Rwanda legend Nathan Byukusenge is head coach for the national youth teams.

