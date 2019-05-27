Tanzania: State Strategises On Intensification of Youth Patriotism

THE government intends to revitalise youths' patriotisms through building museums in various parts of the country to teach history of freedom fight by the forefathers.

Winding up Uhuru Media Group (UMG) organised forum that coincided with commemoration of the Africa Day on May 25, Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe said he was saddened by claims that young people in the country lack patriotism to their nation.

"See the number of youths attending this forum, attentively and curiously waiting to an end, this is great love to their nation, which its future lies in their hands, we have to do something to consolidate their patriotism and let them take the lead," he noted.

The minister elaborated that one of the solutions towards the youth by the ministry is to remind them of their history, which includes realising and earmarking various freedom fighting events to let the youth be conversant with their country's past history as motivation for giving out their energy to work for their nation.

"The ministry has so far collected 45,000 pictures related to freedom fighting, 7,351 documents and will earmark 255 graves in which local and foreign freedom fighters were buried in different parts of the country as a way of reminding the young people their past," said Dr Mwakyembe.

He noted that other initiatives towards consolidating the country's youth nationalism will include interviewing the living elders who participated in or witnessed the fight during colonial era.

On the role of women in national building, Dr Mwakyembe said their role started during freedom struggles and that all was needed to intensively shed light on their role for the youth to learn from them.

"Currently we are searching for an old woman who helped the late Mwalimu Nyerere to escape the colonial soldier by giving him an abaya dress, which helped him move in the middle of women unnoticed by his hunters, so women were part of the struggles and they should continue being part of it," he said.