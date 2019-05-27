27 May 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Udom Launches Innovation Sparking Programme

By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

UNIVERSITY of Dodoma (UDOM) through its Innovation Spaces and Innovation Centre (UDOISIC) has launched Innovation Challenge, an innovative programme geared towards supporting the government's main agenda of industrial economy.

Speaking here over the weekend, UDOM Director of Research and Publication, Consultancy and Institutional Collaboration Prof Flora Fabian noted that the programme aims at giving UDOM community a platform to engage in producing creative and innovative ideas.

"The challenge will support creative and innovative ideas which are environmental friendly, simple technology, commercially viable, sustainable and bring solutions to societal problems," said the don during the programme launch at UDOM main campus.

Open to both UDOM students and academic staff, the challenge will involve four stages-innovative ideas submission, screening, pitching and development of prototypes.

Prof Fabian said that all submitted ideas will undergo screening to get viable ideas, which will be invited for pitching, insisting that ideas should aim at addressing any of Sustainable Development Goals number one, two, five and eight.

While the SDGs number one aims at eradicating poverty, the SDGs number two aims at addressing hunger. SDG number five intends to improve gender equality and SDG number nine aims at promoting industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Prof Fabian welcomed interested UDOM community members to start filling in the application form online available in UDOM website. "Winners of the challenge will be mentored and provided with some financial support to develop their prototypes," she said.

