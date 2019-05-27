Kenya: Mudavadi Calls for Audit of IFMIS, Says It Is Perpetuating Corruption

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called for the audit of the Integrated Financial Management Information System, which has been blamed for the stealing of billions of shillings from government departments.

Mr Mudavadi asked MPs to initiate the audit process before the reading of the budget next month.

Speaking at Bukura in Lurambi sub-county Saturday when he met members of the Western Community Health Association (Wecohas), Mr Mudavadi said the country was in a bad economic state that called for serious attention to the spending of its finances.

"We want to know if the flaws in the IFMIS system are engineered or accidental. Nobody is telling Kenyans where the problem is, instead, everyone is engaging in blame games," he said.

The ANC party leader said money was being siphoned from the counties by presenting it as if it was meant to fund functions of the national government yet no one in the county government finance departments was raising the alarm.

"When they are asked, they blame it on Ifmis. Is this Ifmis a miracle that cannot be checked by persons trusted to take care of taxpayers' money?" he posed. . He faulted the Jubilee administration for overborrowing, thus exposing Kenyans to a massive debt burden. He acknowledged the formation of Wecohas as a good idea for the western region, which has seen a lot of its industries collapse, saying the initiative should be supported.

He said: "We should stop pursuing amorphous causes and instead chart ventures geared towards economic empowerment."

Speaking at a burial in Vihiga county earlier, Mr Mudavadi hit out at Luhya politicians who were defecting from one party to the other, saying the western region was fast becoming a market place for the highest bidder.

Mr Mudavadi warned that Deputy President William Ruto was turning the region into a hunting ground for cheap political acquisition.

He particularly pointed out that it was politicians from the region who had accepted to be used to influence the decisions by the community.

Mr Mudavadi appeared to be referring to the recent defection of former Kakamega senator Dr Boni Khalwale from Ford Kenya to Jubilee.

Dr Khalwale was received into Jubilee a week ago by Dr Ruto at an event held at the former senator's home in Malinya, Kakamega County.