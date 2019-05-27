25 May 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Falls 4 Floors, Critically Injured

Imbali — A young man, thought to be 20 years of age, fell 15 to 20 meters from the 4th floor of an apartment block in the Imbali area outside Pietermaritzburg suffering critical injuries yesterday evening.

ER24 paramedics arrived just after 9 pm to find the man on the ground surrounded by onlookers. Using Advanced Life Support interventions the man was resuscitated, intubated and stabilised before being transported to Edendale Hospital for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are unknown to ER24.

