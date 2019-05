President Farmaajo avoids transiting through Nairobi on his way to Pretoria for the swearing ceremony of South African President Ramaphosa amidst diplomatic tension between Mogadishu and Kenya following the detention of a Somali minister and 2 Senators this week.

Farmaajo broke tradition and opted to transit through Tanzanian capital Dara Salam.

This is Following the latest incident where three top government officials from Somalia were blocked from entering Kenya.