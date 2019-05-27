Ethiopia: Almaz, Genzebe to Take Part in IAAF Diamond League

Olympic 10,000m winner and World Record holder, Alamz Ayana, is set to face off with top athletes in the 3000m race in the IAAF Diamond League which is scheduled to take place in the US. Almaz who has missed the competition last year due to knee injury, will participate in the IAAF Diamond League race scheduled on June 30, 2019 in Stanford, US.

Almaz who has succeeded in the 2015 and 2016 5000m Diamond trophy and 2017 10,000m races, will lineup against current top athletes. Mainly participating in long distance races, Almaz has also competed in the 3000m race and finished 5th clocking 9:30:08 in world junior championship hosted in Mancton, Canada in 2010.

Another Ethiopian taking to the field is Genezebe Dibaba. Multiple world record-holder and five time world indoor champion, Genzebe, has won all three of her pre-classic appearances and her 14:19:76 triumph in 2015 is the fastest 5000m ever run in the US. Kenyan Hellen Obiri, Netherlands Sifan Hassan and other experienced middle distance runners are also in contention.

Hellen Obiri, a 5000m and cross-country champion, will be making her sixth appearance at the Prefontaine classic race. She has set meeting records at the 1500m races in 2013 and 2014, and then won the 5000m race in 2016. The Kenyan has won the 3000m race at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Doha weeks ago. Obiri, who has won the 5000m IAAF Diamond League title last year, is unbeaten this year and has won the 3000m race at the opening leg of the Diamond League in Doha earlier this month with a time of 8:25.60.

Relatively, Sifan Hassan has won the 1500 m Diamond League title in 2015 and followed it up with a world indoor gold over the same distance in 2016. Sifan who is based in the Netherlands, is one the most unique runners in history boasting a PB of 1:56.86 and half marathon PB of 1:05:15. She also has the European 5000m record and world 5km record of all time.

Based on current status, Obiri, Almaz and Sifan are among the seven fastest women of all time over a 5000m race. This is going to be the first time they have all raced one another at any distance.

Elsewhere, another Ethiopian, Letesenbet Gidey and Senbere Teferi, ranked eighth and ninth, respectively, on the world 5000m all-the time rank, are also taking part in the race. The promising Letesenbet is a two- time world U-20 cross-country champion, while Senbere earned world silver medals at a 5000m and cross-country races in 2015.

