Ethiopia: New Flower

Finally, a huge project to clean and beautify our new flower is about to become a reality. The dirt and poor infrastructure in Addis have always been something that saddened me whenever I travelled in and out of the country. Someone who has stayed a while abroad in the Western world is best positioned to describe the poor state the city is compared than the one who rarely goes out of the country. The one question that always came to my mind as I strolled around the city after staying away for a while is 'does the even have an owner?'. It was like the city administration was on a permanent leave or something. But there is no doubt that we are seeing big changes nowadays.

hen I think about this new big project to "reconstruct" Addis, one of the things that bug my mind is what is going to be done to all the people who live on the streets of Addis. I am of the opinion that, unless poverty is eradicated or greatly reduced among the inhabitants, it will be very difficult to realize a clean and beautiful city. Also, the people who live in slums are very large in number. Will there be replacement houses for those who currently live in the slums? Are these houses going to be for free or will the people have to pay for the houses, at least partly? And if they have to pay at least partly, will the administration make sure that the payments are affordable to people who normally live in slums?

It's not uncommon to see in the corners of the city big piles of dump that are just sitting out there with no one to pick them up. I suppose these piles exist because there are shortages of places where these piles of dump can be accumulated, disposed of, or even put back into use through recycling. So I wonder if in this project the methods of disposing of and recycling the huge piles of dump that Addis produces every day have been carefully thought about.

In the 3D plans that are shown everyday on TV, we see large spaces covered with greenery like trees and grass. I'd like to believe that we are finally going to have a green space in the city. But again, the plans make me wonder if there is sufficient water in the city to grow all those showcased nice green and tall trees? It's no secret that the inhabitants of the city consider themselves to be lucky if they get even drinking water two days in a row within the week! And hoping for rainwater to grow the trees is only an illusion.

I do not want to sound pessimist about the new project. But I must express my skepticisms. But I am also sure about one thing - it is better to start on something that sitting doing nothing. In that regard, I appreciate the great ambition that we see in the new project. But as we attempt to realize this great ambition, it will be good to keep reality in check.

