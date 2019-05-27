Sudan: North Darfur Man Killed for His Livestock

Tawila — A 45-year-old man was shot dead in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Thursday when he attempted to prevent the theft of his goats.

A relative of the victim reported to Radio Dabanga that five armed men wearing military uniforms and riding camels stormed the pastures near Falluja, 15 kilometres south of Dubo El Omda on Thursday morning.

They seized the goats of Ishag Abakar. When he tried to prevent them, they fired at him. He took three bullets to his chest and died instantly.

The incident was reported to the military garrison of Dubo El Omda. Yet, no one was sent out to pursue the killers, the relative said.

