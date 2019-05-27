27 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Police Allege Plot to Disrupt May 29 Event in Adamawa State

The Adamawa Police Command has alleged plot to disrupt Wednesday's inauguration of Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri as governor of the state.

The force, in a statement by its spokesman, SP Othman Abubakar yesterday, said the plan was allegedly being hatched by some miscreants.

He warned against such act, adding that thorough screening would be conducted on people before entrance into the Ribadu Square venue of the inauguration in the capital.

His words: "The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the public that intelligence has revealed that some unguided miscreants are planning to disrupt the May 29,2019 inauguration at the Ribadu Square."

"The command is, hereby, warning any person who intends to disturb the process to desist from it or be dealt with accordingly.

"Everybody is to be properly screened before being allowed into the venue."

