Nigeria: NPFL Review - Bendel Insurance, El-Kanemi, Six Other Clubs Relegated

Bendel Insurance and seven other clubs have been relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Five of the teams going down to the Nigeria National League are El-Kanemi Warriors, Kwara United, Gombe United, Niger Tornadoes and Yobe Stars. All five are based in Northern Nigeria.

Remo Stars and Go Round FC are the other teams relegated from the elite division following the completion of the first phase of the NPFL on Sunday.

While there was heartache for the relegated teams, the roster of teams to challenge for the title in the season-ending Super Six is now completed

Lobi Stars and Enyimba have qualified for the Super Six despite failing to get victories in their matchday 22 games on Sunday.

While the People's Elephant were beaten 2-1 by Katsina United, Lobi Stars could only pull off a draw against Remo Stars, but it was still enough for the duo to pull through to the Super Six, alongside Enugu Rangers, who had already qualified with two games to spare.

Lobi finished in the second spot in Group A with 35 points while Enyimba were third with 33 points from 22 games MFM, who were hoping to sneak into the post-season competition, were denied the chance as they were beaten 4-2 by Sunshine Stars in a nervy derby clash in Akure.

The loss by the Olukoya Boys saw them finishing just one point outside the playoff positions.

In the lower rank of the table, Kwara United got an away win in Minna against Niger Tornadoes. But it was too little too late for the Harmony Boys who still got relegated.

*NPFL Final Match Day Results*

Group A Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rangers

Rivers Utd 1-0 Insurance

Remo Stars 0-0 Lobi Stars

Tornadoes 0-1 Kwara Utd

Katsina Utd 2-1 Enyimba

Sunshine Stars 4-2 MFM

*Qualified For Super 6*

Enugu Rangers

Lobi Stars

Enyimba

*Relegated To NNL*

Bendel Insurance

Kwara United

Niger Tornadoes

Remo Stars

*Group B* Yobe Stars 1-2 Nasarawa Utd

Go Round 0-1 Gombe Utd

Delta Force 0-0 Plateau Utd

Abia Warriors 3-0 Kano Pillars

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-1 Akwa Utd

Heartland FC 2-0 El-Kanemi.

*Qualified For Super 6*

Akwa United

Kano Pillars

FC Ifeanyi Ubah

*Relegated To NNL*

Gombe United

Elkanemi Warriors

Go Round FC

Yobe Desert Stars