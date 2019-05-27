Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Victory Over Battle

Armd Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a military base in Bilis Qoqani area located in the outskirts of Afmadow town in Lower Jubba region, residents said.

The ambush attack has led to a heavy battle between the attackers and Jubbaland state forces backed by the African Union troops serving under AMISOM.

The fighting caused casualties on both side, however, the number of figures has not been verified so far.

However, Al-Shabab has claimed victory over the battle against the regional and AU forces in the region.

On the other hand, the allied forces have wrested control of Diif village from Al-Shabaab during an operation executed on Sunday, according to military sources.