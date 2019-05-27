Somalia's Health ministry urged international partners to relocate from Nairobi Kenya to Mogadishu, the Somali capital, after recent detention of top officials at the JKIA airport.
Somalia: Health Ministry Urges Partners to Relocate to Mogadishu
Somalia
Somalia's boundary tiff with Kenya has taken a new turn after Mogadishu barred its officials from attending any meetings… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.