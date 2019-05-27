26 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Health Ministry Urges Partners to Relocate to Mogadishu

Somalia's Health ministry urged international partners to relocate from Nairobi Kenya to Mogadishu, the Somali capital, after recent detention of top officials at the JKIA airport.

