Somalia: President Farmajo Meets With Somali Community in South Africa

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has for the first time held a meeting with Somali nationals in South Africa who are facing the extrme danger of xenophobic attack.

The president and his delegation have arrived in Pretoria on Saturday, where they attended the inauguration ceremony of newly elected South African president.

Among them are concerns of the community, means to part the rebuilding process of Somalia and ways to link them with Somali embassy in South Africa.

Each year, dozens of Somalis are killed in South Africa, some were set on fire in the middle of the night while in a deep sleep.

Millions of dollars-worth Somali owned properties are robbed annually.

In recent years, South African gangs have been attacking foreign traders, including Ethiopians, Nigerians, Tanzanians, Malawians, Zimbabweans, and Somalis.

Last year, Amnesty International accused the South African government of lacking the political will to avert xenophobic attacks.