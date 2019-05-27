Somalia: Puntland Leader Names New Leadership for Mudug

The leader of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni on Saturday has appointed new individuals for the leadership of Mudug region. In presidential, the leader has sacked Abdikadir Hussein Nur who has been serving as the governor of the region since last December. Ahmed Muse Nur was appointed as the new governor of the region.

Nur previously served as the deputy governor in the administration led by the immediate former Puntland president, Abdiweli Ali Gaas. The decree also appointed two deputy governor for the Mudug administration.

Hassan Abdullahi Warsame was selected to be the first deputy governor while Mohamed Hassan Hussein was named to be the second deputy governor of the region. The move comes barely hours after president dissolved the judiciary system of Galkayo town.