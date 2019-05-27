Sudan: Mango - the Queen of Fruits

analysis

Mango: This fleshy, pleasantly tasting equatorial fruit, is grown everywhere in the Sudan.

The love of Sudanese for the mango fruit translates into a lot of songs when lyric writers liken the purity of the sweetheart's complexion to that of a ripe mango fruit, specially the species grown along the banks of the Gash River in Kasala district, in the East.

In appreciation of this fruit an FM radio station now carries the name; Mango.

Horticulturist Husameddin Mohammad says the mango tree was brought from India during the Turko-Egyptian rule (1820-1885) and flourished spectacularly in its new home, thanks to the fertile soil, the favourable weather and the care it received.

Some 35 mango species now grow in Sudan. Some of the most favoured species are the Shendi variety which is grown in Shendi district North of Khartoum and the big galb altoar (ox heart) variety.

Kasala district grows the varieties: Hindiyya (Indian), baladiyya (local) alfons and alzibda (butter) and, very recently, toateel, named after Kasala's landmark Toteel Mountain that contains one of Sudan's most amazing water springs.

The banks of the Rahad and Dindir seasonal rivers (East) and the districts of Sinnar and Blue Nile (South) also grow lots of mango.

The Nuba Mountains district also grows wide stretches of land with mangos. That district's mango has the characteristic of reaching the local markets very early, compared to other areas' product.

The Jebel Marra area of Southern Darfur grows lots of good quality mangos.

This big and diverse mango production has allowed the Sudan to open good markets in the Gulf Region, North Africa and Europe.

Health Benefits

Mango is known to help in slimming, cementing the immune system, and soothing inflammations.

The mango is also rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

In recent years there emerged in Sudan many cafeterias solely specializing in mango juice. To attract customers owners of these shops choose to give them shouting names like: The Mango Home, The Mango Origin etc..

During the fasting holy month of Ramadan families choose to add a jug of mango juice to the dusk breakfast table.