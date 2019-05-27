Sudan: Sculptor Symbolizes Revolution in Expressive Wood Carving

Plastic painter, sculptor, Dr. Awad Eisa Omer has symbolized the prevailing spirit of cohesion, intimacy and solidarity among the masses sitting in at the Army General Command into a wooden carving on a tree trunk, in which the protesters tightly hold each other's hands.

On the sculpture the protesters look bound by an air of love as they fold their hands together in a show of the noble values of the overall nation of Sudan.

Speaking to Sudanow Magazine, Artist Omer said the natural formations of the tree had inspired him with this work. "As I could see it, the tree trunk carried the semblance of interwoven hands quite congruent with the spirit of intimacy and fraternity that prevails among the masses at the sit-in," he said.

He said he would add more decorations and copper and iron works of African nature to symbolize the African and Sudanese freedom and culture with their profound implications.

"It is time for us to go back to our roots and document our vast cultural and traditional popular heritage," said Artist Omer.

"That is one of the things that preoccupied me and which I have tackled in my doctorate thesis entitled: The Influence of African Sculpture on Modern European Art," he said.

"Art of all sorts has always been part of human life. It is a conservation of human heritage and a documentation of humanity's struggle and heroisms," he said.

"And that is what happens now at the hands of my fellow artists who write down the history of the Sudan to the benefit of future generations," he added.

Omer's two and three dimensional work is now on display at the youth vocational training center in the sit-in zone and will be put on display elsewhere when the sit-in is over.

Artist Omer has disclosed that the sit-in zone, the area's road roundabouts and the nearby Burri neighborhood will see a big work of art that immortalizes the martyrs of the revolution. The works include portraits and wall carvings.

"We have ideas and this revolution is sure to unleash energies of creativity and shed light on the role of arts in the renaissance of the new Sudan, God willing," he said.

Dr. Omer is assistant professor at Sudan University of Technology and Sciences.