Africa: 11-Year-Old Kenyan Youngest Finalist in Quran Recitation Competition

Ally Abdinaasir Liga, an 11 year old Kenyan boy, was the youngest finalist in this year's International Holy Quran awards which concluded on Sunday at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall in Tanzania.

The event, in its second year, saw 10 finalists competing for the top award of $5,000 (Sh500,000), which was eventually won by Zakaria Sheha Ally, a 16-year-old from Tanzania.

Other finalists included, Amir Brinkhuis, 23, (South Africa), Shamsi Mwalimu Said, 19, (Zanzibar), Eltigan Mohamed Gobara, 20, (Sudan), Mohammed Alfaten Hasnil, 19, (Malaysia), Agirbas Mustafa Can, 13, (Turkey), Ehaab Mohammed Ebrahim, 23, (Yemen), Uwimana Yuusuf, 22, (Burundi) and Gafffari Mohamed, 14, (United Kingdom).

Just like last year, the week-long event coincided with the Holy month of Ramadhan.

MONTH OF QURAN

According to the organizes the event seeks to promote international Quran competitions with the cadres of arbitration along setting plans and programs that contribute to achieving advanced positions in Quranic competitions.

With most of this events happening in the Arab word, Tanzania is taking a lead in reversing that trend.

Like much of East Africa, Tanzania boasts of a respectable Muslim population with Muslims in the country continuing to hold influential roles across the social strata.

The Quran is an integral part of the fasting season. Indeed, Ramadhan is referred to as the month of Quran - the Holy Book of Muslims revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the Angel Jibril (Gabriel).

Muslims are expected to read loads of the Quran whiles contemplating on its meanings and acting according to its dictates.