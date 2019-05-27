26 May 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NFC- Political Consensus Is Only Way-Out of the Country's Crises

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Information Secretary of the National Front for Change(NFC), Hassan Abdul-Hameed underscored that political consensus is the only means for resolution of the country's crises and not by confrontation and wrangling.

Abdul-Hameed said in a statement to SUNA that the general strikes and civil obedience the change forces call for was a double-edged sword , adding that the national umma party has announced rejection to adoption of general strike, which ,it said, should be carried out under specific circumstances.

He held the change forces responsible of current impasse by insisting to be the sole representative of the Sudanese people which , he affirmed, was untrue , referring to existence of other forces such as the national front for change and Sharia support coalition.

The NFC Official stressed that such forces are not part of either former regime or forces of declaration of freedom and change.

Sudan

Sudan Talks - El Mahdi Proposes Civilian Majority Govt With Military President

El Sadig El Mahdi, chairman of the National Umma Party (NUP), has advised the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.