Sudan: NFC- Political Consensus Is Only Way-Out of the Country's Crises

Khartoum — Information Secretary of the National Front for Change(NFC), Hassan Abdul-Hameed underscored that political consensus is the only means for resolution of the country's crises and not by confrontation and wrangling.

Abdul-Hameed said in a statement to SUNA that the general strikes and civil obedience the change forces call for was a double-edged sword , adding that the national umma party has announced rejection to adoption of general strike, which ,it said, should be carried out under specific circumstances.

He held the change forces responsible of current impasse by insisting to be the sole representative of the Sudanese people which , he affirmed, was untrue , referring to existence of other forces such as the national front for change and Sharia support coalition.

The NFC Official stressed that such forces are not part of either former regime or forces of declaration of freedom and change.